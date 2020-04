The Guardian reports that Ministers are being pressed to reveal the full details of how the government missed out on four opportunities to join an EU medical supplies consortium, in the wake of a U-turn by the top civil servant in the Foreign Office over comments suggesting it was a “political decision”.A number of MPs believe that the government is covering-up how it came to miss out on four rounds of procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators and laboratory supplies launched by the EU in late February and March.They say that UK officials failed to take up an invitation to join the steering committee of participating countries that issues orders for medical equipment until 19 March – after the bulk purchases had been made:Claims by UK officials and ministers that the government only failed to take part in the schemes because of a communication problem linked to missed emails, appear to have been contradicted by a commission spokesman who said UK representatives had been briefed on the EU plans throughout February and March when they could have signed up for the huge purchases of ventilators, laboratory supplies and PPE.Let us hope that the committee get to the truth.