In a sure sign that life is going on despite COVID-19, the Court of Appeal has been meeting remotely to hear evidence from those challenging government plans to make us take ID to the polling booth.The Guardian reports that Neil Coughlan, a community activist from Braintree in Essex, argued to Lord Justice Underhill, Lord Justice Mccombe and Lord Justice Green that voter fraud is extremely rare and the electoral trials are unlawful.He argued, quite reasonably, that pilot schemes requiring voters to produce photo ID at polling stations disenfranchised those who do not have or cannot find their documents and alienate people from the democratic process and that many people did not have the type of photo ID required at a few polling stations in last May’s local elections:This court case will be worth following.