Has the COVID-19 crisis managed to change the UK government's attitude to immigration? Well, according to the Independent , the Home Secretary has told the media that the immigration health surcharge fees paid by foreign healthcare workers – despite working in the NHS themselves – are being reviewed.She said that she had bowed to pressure to look again at the fees, in the light of the “extraordinary contribution” made by medical staff from overseas during the coronavirus pandemic.br />Until now, ministers had held firm that the surcharge – due to soar from £400 a year to £624 this October – is a fair way for all migrants to contribute to the likely cost of their NHS care.Because it is also paid by spouses and children, the total cost can reach a crippling £8,000 for a family of four on a five-year work permit, or with limited leave to remain in the UK. Even with this review, the issue has not gone away however:All the indications are that the government are happy to press on with this surcharge in addition to the measures they are also introducing towards delivering a hostile climate to immigrants, despite the huge contribution overseas workers make to the economy and the health service.The government's intransigence could well cripple the economy once this crisis is over.