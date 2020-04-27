Monday, April 27, 2020
Time to recognise the contribution of immigrants to the NHS and our economy
Has the COVID-19 crisis managed to change the UK government's attitude to immigration? Well, according to the Independent, the Home Secretary has told the media that the immigration health surcharge fees paid by foreign healthcare workers – despite working in the NHS themselves – are being reviewed.
She said that she had bowed to pressure to look again at the fees, in the light of the “extraordinary contribution” made by medical staff from overseas during the coronavirus pandemic.br />
Until now, ministers had held firm that the surcharge – due to soar from £400 a year to £624 this October – is a fair way for all migrants to contribute to the likely cost of their NHS care.
Because it is also paid by spouses and children, the total cost can reach a crippling £8,000 for a family of four on a five-year work permit, or with limited leave to remain in the UK. Even with this review, the issue has not gone away however:
The health surcharge was hugely controversial, even before the current crisis. There is no right of deferral, or ability to pay annually. Instead, it has to be paid in advance for the entire duration of an applicant’s visa or residency permit.
Meanwhile, nurses and junior doctors in training have starting salaries of between £18,000 and £23,000.
They are already paying tax and national insurance, like British nationals, and are therefore being “charged twice” for NHS treatment, campaigners have protested.
Nevertheless, only last month, when he announced his Budget, chancellor Rishi Sunak said it was necessary to ensure that “what people get out, they also put in”.
Once the UK leaves the Brexit transition period – at the end of the year – the government insists it will be paid by all EU citizens, as well as those from the rest of the world.
Around one in every seven NHS workers is foreign-born – a dependence that has attracted growing attention as they have been on the frontline of the fight against coronavirus.
All the indications are that the government are happy to press on with this surcharge in addition to the measures they are also introducing towards delivering a hostile climate to immigrants, despite the huge contribution overseas workers make to the economy and the health service.
The government's intransigence could well cripple the economy once this crisis is over.
