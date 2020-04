With Parliament now meeting virtually now is surely the time to proceed with the much-needed restoration of these historic and iconic buildings. However, as ever MPs cannot agree amongst themselves and nobody in government seems keen to push the project forward, apparently content to see the buildings fall down around them, while projected costs continue to soar out of control.The Guardian reports that National Audit Office (NAO) has called on the group tasked with the Palace of Westminster’s multi-billion-pound overhaul to take a firm grip on the process after the budget for Big Ben’s construction works alone rose by 176%:This is a huge amount of money to spend when key services and the economy are under pressure, but at the same time it is just a fraction of the projected £205 billion cost of renewing the Trident missile system, which we are apparently still going to do.Perhaps preserving our heritage, although still not as important as funding health, education and social care, should take precedence over weapons of mass destruction.