The BBC report that National Domestic Abuse helpline has seen a 25% increase in calls and online requests for help since the lockdown. Refuge, the charity which runs the helpline has said that it received hundreds more calls last week compared to two weeks earlier:This is going to be a major problem with the lockdown and could see a rise in violence against women in particular. I would hope that government will recognise this and provide additional funding to beef up support services and refuges.