As the Guardian reports , it is not just Jacob Rees Mogg's company that are profiting from the current economic uncertainty caused by the lockdown.The paper says that Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the TUC trade union body, has accused Hedge funds of raking in billions from market bets during the coronavirus crisis while care workers in high-risk environments can barely scrape by.Her comments come after it was revealed one London hedge fund had made £2.4bn betting on market moves as investors panicked over a global economic shutdown:Once all this over, perhaps governments need to team up internationally to tax these excessive profits in an attempt to recover some of the cost to the public purse of maintaining this essential lockdown.