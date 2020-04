The free pass that the UK Government have enjoyed to date in managing the COVID-19 crisis with little or no criticism, has dissipated today with even friendly papers like the Telegraph demanding answers as to why the promised testing for the virus has not materialised.As the Guardian reports , the government have admitted that just 2,000 of half a million frontline NHS staff have been tested to date. This has led to a plea from scientists for Health officials to abandon strict production rules that are hampering the introduction of mass testing.The paper says that their plea has come as the prime minister was forced to address mounting anger about the government’s failure to increase testing, just weeks after it had appeared to rule out such a strategy. They add that Ministers have been consistently flummoxed by questions on the issue:Meanwhile, questions are being asked in Wales as to why the Welsh Government has been unable to secure testing on a larger scale with Pharmaceutical giant Roche flatly refuting a claim by Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford in the Senedd that it had struck a deal to supply Wales with Covid-19 tests.Assembly Members had been told that starting today six thousand tests would be conducted each day. But because the deal fell through, only 1,100 tests will now be done a day – a loss of 5,000 tests.If we are going to get to grips with this pandemic then this is an issue that all governments are going to have to get to grips with quickly.