Throughout this crisis all the governments have insisted that they are following the best scientific advice in the decisions they are making, however as David McCoy, a professor of Global Public Health and director of the Centre for Public Health at Queen Mary University of London, points out in this excellent article , technical evidence can only take us so far.He says that there is a non-scientific element to decision-making which involves choosing between competing demands and needs in society, determining what is ethical and moral, and balancing challenges that are current and immediate with those that will only emerge in the future. For example, a model that incorporates value judgments is needed to balance the direct, visible and dramatic harms of Covid-19 with the more indirect, chronic and hidden social and economic harms of lockdown.He illustrates this by pointing out that countries that lived through the experience of Sars and Mers appear to have been better prepared to deal with Covid-19 than those that didn’t. And in Canada, the success of British Columbia in controlling Covid-19 compared with other provinces has been partly attributable to the combined ingredients of political experience and good judgment.He alludes to Professor Neil Ferguson who has been described as being “more influential right now than any politician”. Ferguson leads a team of modellers at Imperial College London whose mission has been to predict the pattern and health impact of coronavirus transmission in the UK under different scenarios, and thereby help government make the right decisions about how best to protect the population.Andrew Marr described Ferguson as being the most influential person in the country, and while that may have ben rhetorical, McCoy argues that it hints at the perception that epidemiological modelling has played a disproportionately influential role in shaping the UK’s strategy and plans. The rest of his article and the conclusions therein are worth quoting in full:Some sage advice here.