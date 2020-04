Some may remember the UKIP Councillor, David Silvester from Henley-on-Thames, back in 2014 , who sought to blame the then storms and heavy floods across Britain on the Government's decision to legalise gay marriage.Just to refresh people's memory, in a letter to the Henley Standard Councillor Silvester wrote:Well, we now have a 2020 version, with the Independent reporting that a DUP councillor has apologised after he compared himself to Noah in the bible in a Facebook post in which he appeared to suggest the global coronavirus pandemic was the “judgement of God” on the legalisation of abortion and same sex marriage in Northern Ireland, and an “immoral and corrupt government”:So now we know.