Friday, April 03, 2020
DUP politician blames COVID-19 on abortion and same-sex marriage
Some may remember the UKIP Councillor, David Silvester from Henley-on-Thames, back in 2014, who sought to blame the then storms and heavy floods across Britain on the Government's decision to legalise gay marriage.
Just to refresh people's memory, in a letter to the Henley Standard Councillor Silvester wrote:
"The scriptures make it abundantly clear that a Christian nation that abandons its faith and acts contrary to the Gospel (and in naked breach of a coronation oath) will be beset by natural disasters such as storms, disease, pestilence and war."
He added: "I wrote to David Cameron in April 2012 to warn him that disasters would accompany the passage of his same-sex marriage bill.
Well, we now have a 2020 version, with the Independent reporting that a DUP councillor has apologised after he compared himself to Noah in the bible in a Facebook post in which he appeared to suggest the global coronavirus pandemic was the “judgement of God” on the legalisation of abortion and same sex marriage in Northern Ireland, and an “immoral and corrupt government”:
John Carson, who represents Ballymena, in County Antrim, the former stronghold of ex-leader Ian Paisley, has been criticised for his “disgraceful” Facebook post, which he said was “misinterpreted”.
In the original post, he wrote: “I said when abortion was legalised that our nation would be judged by God because of its departure from his word and the legalisation of the murder of the unborn child as well as same-sex marriage.
“I was laughed at and mocked by some but as I said at the time, they laughed at Noah until the rain started.
“You reap what you sow and our nation is now reaping the judgment of God because of an immoral and corrupt government.
“It is time to repent and turn again to the God of our fathers.”
So now we know.
