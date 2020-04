With the vast majority locked down at home and surviving on line, it was inevitable that a number of unscrupulous individuals would seek to exploit that and, as the Independent reports , this is happening in spades.The paper says that Google is being forced to block 18 million of the messages per day, as cyber criminals attempt to use the outbreak to lure people into fraud and other attacks:So beware, don't click on any attached files from dubious sources, don't believe anything you are told online without checking first, and never give bank details to anybody.