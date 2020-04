As tens of thousands of small businesses struggle to survive, and millions struggle to cope on reduced incomes and an uncertain employment future, at least one business is looking to make huge profits out of the COVID-19 crisis.The Mirror reports that Jacob Rees-Mogg’s firm stands to make a fortune out of the turmoil caused by the coronavirus crisis. The MP owns at least 15 per cent of a company investing in businesses hit by falling share values, meaning he was entitled to a reported £1 million share of last year’s £19.5million profits.:They add that Fund boss Mark Asquith said in promotional material that investors could capitalise on smaller companies in particular, with prices down up to 50 per cent.This is also the company which set up shop in Ireland, so that it would continue to enjoy the benefits of EU membership at the same time as its founder was advocating Brexit. This sort of profiteering is immoral. Those benefitting from it are not fit for public office in my opinion.