Just how prepared was the UK for the COVID-19 pandemic, and how many lives have been lost because of governmental complacency? Today's Sunday Times contains a devastating article, which alleges that Boris Johnson skipped five Cobra meetings on the virus, that calls to order protective gear were ignored and scientists’ warnings fell on deaf ears. They add that failings in February may have cost thousands of lives:And where was the Prime Minister in all of this? The paper says that, following worrying developments, on Wednesday, January 22, the government convened the first meeting of its scientific advisory group for emergencies (Sage) to discuss the virus. Its membership is secret but it is usually chaired by the government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, and chief medical adviser, Professor Chris Whitty. Downing Street advisers are also present:They add that a Lancet report that day presented a study of 41 coronavirus patients admitted to hospital in Wuhan, which found that more than half had severe breathing problems, a third required intensive care and six had died:The big problem of course was that while a disastrous pandemic loomed over the UK, the entire government machinery was focussed on implementing Brexit.The Sunday Times says that in the year leading up to the coronavirus outbreak key government committee meetings on pandemic planning were repeatedly “bumped” off the diary to make way for discussions about more pressing issues such as the beds crisis in the NHS. Training for NHS staff with protective equipment and respirators was also neglected, the source alleges.As a result the considerable capacity of Britain’s private laboratories to mass-produce tests was not harnessed during those crucial weeks of February. There was also a failure to replenish supplies of gowns and masks for health and care workers in the early weeks of February — despite NHS England declaring the virus its first “level 4 critical incident” at the end of January.Many of the “just in case” PPE stockpiles had dwindled, and equipment was out of date. As not enough money was being spent on replenishing stockpiles, this shortfall was supposed to be filled by activating “just in time” contracts, which had been arranged with equipment suppliers in recent years to deal with an emergency. The first order for equipment under the “just in time” protocol was made on January 30.However, the paper's source says that attempts to call in these “just in time” contracts immediately ran into difficulties in February because they were mostly with Chinese manufacturers, which were facing unprecedented demand from the country’s own health service and elsewhere:The lack of leadership at the head of government however, was also a determining factor. This is the most quoted part of today's article:It was not until March 2nd, five weeks after the first Cobra meeting on the virus, that Boris Johnson took the chair and a full “battle plan” was finally signed off to contain, delay and mitigate the spread of the virus. But there was a further delay that month of nine days in introducing the lockdown as Johnson and his senior advisers debated what measures were required.The paper says that as the number of infections grew daily, some things were impossible to retrieve. There was a worldwide shortage of PPE, and the prime minister would have to personally ring manufacturers of ventilators and testing kits in a desperate effort to boost supplies.The result was that the NHS and care home workers would be left without proper protection and insufficient numbers of tests to find out whether they had been infected. To date 50 doctors, nurses and NHS workers have died. More than 100,000 people have been confirmed as infected in Britain and 15,000 have died.Once this is over there will have to be an inquiry, but surely a central question for that inquest to answer is how many lives were needlessly lost as a result of the UK Government's lack of preparedness, and could those missing five weeks have made a difference in the way we responded to the pandemic?