Thursday, April 16, 2020
Badging the UK Government
I think it is fair to say that the announcement by the English Health Secretary that he is to 'rebrand' the caring profession by providing a lapel pin with the word “CARE” on it has been met with incredulity by much of the British public.
As the Independent reports, Hancock claimed that: “This badge will be a badge of honour in a very real sense, allowing social care staff proudly and publicly to identify themselves, just like NHS staff do with that famous blue and white logo. I know that many businesses will want to offer the same recognition and benefits as they do wonderfully to the NHS.”
As Rehana Azam, national officer of the GMB union, says care workers “need more than a badge and a pat on their head to define their precious role in society”. Surely the priority for government should be protective equipment, testing, good working conditions and comparable rates of pay with the health sector.
Important as recognition is for all care workers, it is best delivered through meaningful measures such as those outlined above, rather than throwaway gestures.
