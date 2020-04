With Parliament effectively shut down until after the lockdown the problem of how to scrutinise and hold ministers to account rears its head once more. This is not about scoring points, but effective scrutiny can actually add value to what the government is doing.One Minister who is proving particularly elusive is the Home Secretary, somebody who one would have thought would be playing a crucial role in the Government's response to COVID-19 and have a much higher profile that she does so far.Correspondence the Guardian has seen reveals that Priti Patel, has been accused by an influential group of MPs of avoiding scrutiny at a time of national emergency:The paper says that the committee has been pressing Patel to provide evidence since the end of January, during which time the secretary of state has been accused of belittling officials and presiding over an “atmosphere of fear” at the Home Office. Sir Philip Rutnam resigned as permanent secretary at the Home Office, claiming constructive dismissal and accusing Patel of bullying her subordinates.With the understandable impact of the lockdown on civil liberties, surely, it is important to get some answers on what exactly the Home Secretary has been doing during this crisis and why she has been so invisible for most of it.