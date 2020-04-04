Saturday, April 04, 2020
A view on the world
The advice this week is to ignore the sunshine and the good weather and stay in to stay safe. Well, there is always gardening I suppose.
But if you want a view of what is going on in the world you could do no better than go to this BBC site where they have collected together some of the great CAM views including from Venice, Times Square, New York, Lapland, a Thai Beach, Gorillas in Africa, Tokyo and even earth views from the space station.
All in real time and most of them as deserted as the streets outside our front door.
