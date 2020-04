The Guardian reports on concerns by the victims' commissioner that refuges providing sanctuary to victims of domestic violence are running out of space, with many full or effectively closed amid an “epidemic inside this pandemic”:Although this issue is largely devolved, a survey published by Women’s Aid on Tuesday found that over two-thirds of survivors contacted this month said that domestic abuse was escalating under lockdown; 72% said their abuser has more control over their life since Covid-19. Over three-quarters (78%) of victims, the survey found, reported that Covid-19 has made it harder for them to leave their abuser.This is a problem that all the national governments need to address as a matter of urgency. More resources need to be allocated to domestic abuse helplines, counselling and support and refuges to meet the surge in need generated by these unique circumstances.