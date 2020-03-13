Friday, March 13, 2020
Yet another crisis ahead
As if the corona virus was not bad enough, the Independent reports on an imminent life-changing crisis facing all of is over the next few years - accelerating climate change.
The paper tells us that, according to the most complete picture of polar ice-sheet loss to date, the polar ice caps and the Greenland ice sheet are melting six times faster than they were in the 1990s.
They say that the high melt rate corresponds to the “worst case scenario” model for global warming set out by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), and means that without sweeping curbs on greenhouse gas emissions, the planet will see a 17-centimetre rise in sea level in just 80 years, putting about 400 million people at risk of annual coastal flooding.
The research was carried out by a team of 89 polar scientists from 50 international organisations, and reveals that the combined rate of ice loss has risen from 81bn tonnes per year in the 1990s to 475bn tonnes per year in the 2010s.
This means that the polar ice sheets have already contributed a third of all sea-level rise.
With climate change already contributing to heavy rainfall and flooding on a regular basis, it seems that our communities and the infrastructure that supports them all over the world are facing a challenge we are completely unprepared for.
Comments:
Flooding will lead to less land .Population increase will equally lead to less land to live on.Also will lead to less land for food production.Therefore more population less food BIG TROUBLEPost a Comment
It will lead to radical change in how we live grow food etc. That 2080 is only 60 yrs away,within a life time. This implies we will need to rapidly develop 'uphill'farming ie growing food like blocks of flats with hydroponics with solar power..Insect farms for protein production (they can be made into flour for pastry not only coated in chocolate). Animals such as cows will be needed to take the cells from them to develop factory food (as is being research at the moment) I think life will be very different by the end of the century.
