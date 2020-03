When the Queen was asked to prorogue Parliament last year so as to give the government some breathing space over Brexit, my view was that she was ill-advised to do so. It seemed to me that Boris Johnson was politicising the monarchy and that the Queen should have used her discretion to refuse the request.I did not, and still do not, accept that she had no choice in the matter. She is a constitutional monarch, a referee or arbiter, not a government rubber stamp, and providing she does not overstep the mark by frustrating the will of the people, I believe she has some discretion.She should have taken the Edward VII approach in 1910 and insisted on a general election to break the deadlock she was being asked to intervene in.Now, a former Supreme Court judge has suggested that a body independent of government ministers should be set up to advise the Queen on matters of constitutional significance. Speaking in a lecture hosted by BBC Parliament, Lord Sumption, who served on the UK’s top court until 2018, said the monarch lacked a “legitimate source of advice”, and that senior public servants could fill the current void.As the Independent reports , the former justice also warned the prime minister against hostility to the judiciary, the BBC and the civil service as No 10 prepares to launch a constitution and democracy review:This seems to be a very sensible proposal and as such I am doubtful whether it will gain any traction within government.