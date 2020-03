A report by the Council of Europe sheds new light on why many of the Brexiteers wanted to leave the EU. As the Guardian reports , that body's annual review of each state’s adherence to its social charter has found that the UK is out of step with social rights in six areas.They say that the UK’s low age of criminal responsibility, minimum pay rates for young teenagers and the failure to outlaw all forms of corporal punishment breach Council of Europe standards for social rights:The chances of the UK Government paying any attention to the report must be slim to nil, while the absence of any public clamour to address these issues underlines what a socially conservative society we live in.The one bright spot lies in the fact that as Wales is about to ban the defence of 'reasonable chastisement' in child assault cases, there will at least be some improvement in our standing next year.