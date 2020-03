I was intrigued by reports of a faux pas by the MS Society yesterday, who are currently running an important campaign to raise awareness of Multiple Sclerosis.As the BBC reports , the Multiple Sclerosis Society used twitter to ask people to wear orange, the charity's brand colour. However, the charity has apologised after the tweet calling on people to "turn the streets of Belfast orange" drew comparisons to Orange Order parades. That tweet has since been deleted:An honest but unfortunate mistake.