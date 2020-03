There have been some political lows in the past, but yesterday's news that Donald Trump offered a German medical company “large sums of money” for exclusive rights to a Covid-19 vaccine must feature as one of the lowest.The Guardian says that the Welt am Sonntag newspaper, under the headline “Trump vs Berlin”, reported Trump offered $1bn to Tübingen-based biopharmaceutical company CureVac to secure the vaccine “only for the United States”.They say that the report prompted fury in Berlin.The German government is absolutely right, Trump's brand of capitalism does not belong in this crisis. This is a time for world leadership not national one-up-man-ship.