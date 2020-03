Judging by their approach to EU trade talks the Tory Government are putting a lot of faith in a deal with Donald Trump's America, however is their confidence misplaced in thinking that such a deal at the expense of our arrangements with the European Union is worth it?An official document from the Department of International Trade seems to think that there is a great deal of self-delusion on the part of Ministers in pursing this approach.As the Independent reports , the government's own figures show that the economic benefit from a trade deal with the US may be as little as 0.02 per cent of GDP – around 450 times smaller than the potential loss from a no-deal Brexit.The paper adds that citics of Boris Johnson's Brexit strategy pointed out that this i only a tiny fraction of the hit to GDP expected in the case EU withdrawal without a trade deal, which the government has previously estimated at up to 9 per cent:That is a pretty high cliff edge Boris Johnson is driving us towards.