The Guardian reports on a disturbing study by the Centre for Ageing Better and Care & Repair England based on analysis of the English Household Survey, which has found that more than 2 million people aged over 55 live in homes that endanger their health, with older homeowners who cannot afford to maintain their home most at risk.The study found that accidents and illnesses caused by dangerous homes cost the NHS £1.4bn a year. The NHS spends £513m on emergency treatment for people aged over 55 who live in the poorest-quality housing and have suffered incidents linked to non-decent homes, including falls and health problems exacerbated by cold homes.The average non-decent home could be brought up to a decent standard for £28,660. A third of homes could be repaired for less than £1,000. But previous funding to address the problem has been withdrawn:There are no comparable figures for Wales, but the Welsh Government is in a unique position to make a difference in this area by conducting its own study and putting in place measures to deal with poor housing conditions for this age group. Given the pressures on the Welsh NHS, perhaps they need to get on with it.