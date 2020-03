Talks may only just have got underway but the EU is being very clear on what the UK needs to do if we wish to continue to trade with them from 1 January next year. As the Independent reports , the European Commission president has warned that Britain must follow the “rules of the game” if it wants tariff-free trade with the EU:The current ambivalence being shown by Boris Johnson's government towards the EU is not helping. Clearly, he wants a trade deal with the United States but can we afford to ditch the economic benefits we gain from trading with the EU to secure that deal? This is the crunch time. The government need to be clear about what they actually want from these trade talks.