Those of us who have been concerned by the increasing use of facial recognition technology by police forces will welcome the intervention of the Equalities and Human Rights Commission in the debate on this issue, today.As the Guardian reports , the equalities watchdog has said that mass screening of the public at shopping centres or events like pop concerts, by police officers using facial recognition software, must be halted because it could amplify racial discrimination and stifle free expression.They want future use of the technology to be suspended until its impact has been independently scrutinised and laws governing its application improved:Rebecca Hilsenrath, chief executive of the EHRC, a statutory non-departmental public body covering England and Wales, established under the Equality Act, is absolutely right when she says that the use of this technology should be