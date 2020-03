The Independent highlights a one-man crusade by Neil Coughlan, a pensioner from Essex, one of 11 million registered electors in the UK who do not own a driving licence or a passport. That is part of the reason Mr Coughlan decided to take the government to court over trials that saw some voters asked to show identification at the ballot box – a policy ministers plan to roll out nationwide.Mr Coughlan lost his case before the local elections last May – when voter ID was trialled – after the High Court found the voter ID pilots legal, but he will be appealing the decision in April:Despite this, the PM is pushing forward with plans to roll out photo ID requirements for voters nationwide. The only explanation for this is that, as in the USA, these new requirements are being used as voter suppression.Not many of those without a photo ID will vote Conservative, by discouraging them from voting, the system is tilted even further in favour of Boris Johnson's party. I hope Mr Coughlan's appeal is successful.