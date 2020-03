The Guardian reports on a warning by food charities that millions of people in the UK will need food aid in the coming days as the coronavirus outbreak threatens to quickly spiral into a crisis of hunger unless the government acts immediately to reinvent the way we feed ourselves:The concern is that food banks will not be able to cope with the extremely high level of need and are not the answer when people are being asked to minimise contact with others.Local authorities and other food poverty organisations are trying to organise to deliver food directly to vulnerable people but are finding that there is no clear guidance or funding from central government. They want ministers to keep alternative networks to the supermarkets open, and to use the army if necessary to make sure food reaches people:This is not a problem that government can ignore. It is urgent that they get the relevant parties together to try and resolve it before the whole system comes crashing down around their ears.