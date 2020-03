Following on from my comments a few days ago about the impact of COVID-19 on small businesses the Guardian reports that thousands of self-employed people – in particular those working in the creative industries – who set up limited companies have been “devastated” by being excluded from the chancellor’s bailout:The creative industries may not be anybody's idea of a key industry, and in these times they clearly come low down on the pecking order, but bear in mind that we all stuck at home watching material they have produced. And of course there are other self employed people and sole traders who will also lose out from this scheme.