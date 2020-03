South Wales East Conservative AM Mohammad Asghar has employed his wife Firdaus as a caseworker on 22.2 hours a week since April 2013. His daughter Natasha as senior communications officer for 10 hours a week.





Plaid have banned the practice - which was the catalyst for Mohammad Asghar leaving - and they have accused the Tories of a populist play for power.





Dawn Bowden AM - Labour - Ms Bowden has employed her husband Martin Eaglestone as a senior advisor on 37 hours a week, earning up to £40,972 since September 2017.





It appears that for the Welsh Conservatives, ending the 'Welsh Assembly gravy train' is their equivalent of Trump draining the swamp. Except that in Trump's case he has actually widened and deepened that swamp with his own brand of politics.Nevertheless, I expect that the Welsh Tory's pledge to cut the cost of politics by reducing the number of ministers, freezing the Commission budget and ruling out any increase in the number of politicians will have have some resonance with voters. It is not good enough just to condemn them out-of-hand for gesture politics, though this is undoubtedly what it is, we have to make the case as to why they are wrong.Actually, I have a lot of sympathy for reducing the number of Ministers. Sometimes it seems as if the First Minister is just trying to build up the payroll vote so as to secure his own position within the Labour group. Though in building coalitions it is inevitable that positions have to be offered to other parties and this means that we may need the maximum-allowed number of ministers.On limiting the Commission's budget and keeping AM numbers as they are, that will inevitably hamper the whole Welsh agenda. It will mean less resource and fewer opportunities to scrutinise Welsh Ministers and legislation, and as a result we will have poorer decision-making and inadequate laws.The one item that is missing from the Tory agenda is abolishing the practice whereby Assembly Members employ members of their own or other members' families. That is something that was picked up fairly quickly by Wales-On-Line They have pointed out that there are seventeen Assembly Members and seven Welsh MPs who currently employ members of their own families at the public's expense. This practice is banned in Westminster. It wasn't banned in the Assembly until recently. However, a loophole in the Assembly rules means that if a family member is already in post they can stay until 2026:And it is not just the Conservatives doing it:The website provides some examples of what these family members are being paid:Of course when the Tories were asked about this, they declined to comment. Are they in favour of reform only when it is convenient? Is this really just meaningless rhetoric?