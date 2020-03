Having allegedly taken back control from the European Union, the next target for some MPs appears to be taking back control from China. Given the level of investment in our economy from the Chinese, this may prove a tall order but, hey, that's never stopped the Tories before.The Guardian reports that a group of eight Conservative rebel MPs, including four former cabinet ministers, have put down an amendment calling on the government to eliminate all Huawei technology from the UK’s mobile phone networks by the end of 2022:As the paper says last month, Boris Johnson’s government announced plans to cap Huawei’s market share in 5G at 35%. The rebels want the UK to eliminate the Chinese company’s involvement entirely, even though it has been used in British networks since 2003.And in that fact lies the crux of the problem for the rebel Tories. This is not just about 5G, their amendment would involve ripping apart the UK's entire mobile network and rebuilding it from scratch with catastrophic consequences for our economy.Still, just because a cause is dumb hasn't stopped this lot in the past.