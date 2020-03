I have blogged a number of times, most recently here , on the absurd immigration system and the proposed changes to the rules that are going to cause huge problems for the UK economy.Now the Independent has reinforced that view by reporting on claims by the GMB that new immigration rules being brought in by home secretary Priti Patel could result in a “black hole” of almost half a million care home workers:It seems that on this issue, as on many Brexit-related issues, the government is clinging to fantasy and hope as a solution to what appear to be intractable problems. This is a potential crisis of their own making, but it is the rest of us who will bear the consequences.