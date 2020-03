As if it is not bad enough having countless puppies abandoned because families grow tired of them, we now have a story in The Times of the Prime Minister and his fiancé doing precisely that.The paper reports that Dilyn, the Jack Russell cross adopted by Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds from a Welsh rescue centre, could be quietly rehomed before the couple have their first child in early summer. The paper understands that Dilyn has proved quite a “sickly animal” and quotes one Whitehall source as predicting: “I’m not sure that dog is going to make it through the next reshuffle.”The paper adds that the apparent upheaval created by the arrival of the puppy is coupled with Mr Johnson’s own less than scrupulous house-keeping. A source described their apartment as “like a frat house”.One would have expected the Prime Minister to have set an example of good animal ownership, not to jettison the poor animal as soon as the going got tough.