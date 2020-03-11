Wednesday, March 11, 2020
A dog is not just for Christmas, Boris
As if it is not bad enough having countless puppies abandoned because families grow tired of them, we now have a story in The Times of the Prime Minister and his fiancé doing precisely that.
The paper reports that Dilyn, the Jack Russell cross adopted by Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds from a Welsh rescue centre, could be quietly rehomed before the couple have their first child in early summer. The paper understands that Dilyn has proved quite a “sickly animal” and quotes one Whitehall source as predicting: “I’m not sure that dog is going to make it through the next reshuffle.”
Despite the prime minister having declared Dilyn a “most excellent animal”, one source said that the couple had already grown weary of the dog before they discovered that Ms Symonds was pregnant. A particular bone of contention was the mess that he created in their apartment above No 11. “For a while there was dog shit everywhere in the flat,” the source added.
Dilyn is a regular staple of Ms Symonds’s social media feed and joined her on the general election campaign trail. He sported a “Get Brexit Done” rosette and the prime minister walked him to the polling station to cast his vote.
The dog moved from Friends of Animals Wales in Rhondda, into Downing Street last September aged 15 weeks after he was abandoned by puppy farmers. At the time, a spokesman for No 10 said: “The prime minister has always been a passionate supporter of animal welfare and believes in giving animals the best start in life.”
Ms Symonds had tweeted: “Thanks to the wonderful Eileen who rescued Dilyn after she got a tip-off that he was to be dumped by a puppy dealer because he was born with a crooked jaw. Eileen fixed his little jaw and saved his life. She is a hero.”
The couple were introduced to the centre by Marc Abraham, the television vet who has worked with Eileen Jones, the charity’s owner, whose Yorkshire terrier, Sophie, disappeared in 2003. While searching for her she became aware of the scale of puppy farming in west Wales and set up her charity.
The paper adds that the apparent upheaval created by the arrival of the puppy is coupled with Mr Johnson’s own less than scrupulous house-keeping. A source described their apartment as “like a frat house”. “There were clothes all over the place and takeaway cartons. The place was a mess.”
It is thought that Ms Symonds dislikes living in Downing Street and was the driving force behind the couple’s decision to spend the recent half-term week at Chevening, the grace-and-favour house in Kent normally occupied by the foreign secretary, last month. “She was fed up of being cooped up in a messy flat with the dog,” a friend said. Mr Johnson was criticised for staying at the country mansion rather than visiting those affected by Storm Dennis.
One would have expected the Prime Minister to have set an example of good animal ownership, not to jettison the poor animal as soon as the going got tough.
The paper reports that Dilyn, the Jack Russell cross adopted by Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds from a Welsh rescue centre, could be quietly rehomed before the couple have their first child in early summer. The paper understands that Dilyn has proved quite a “sickly animal” and quotes one Whitehall source as predicting: “I’m not sure that dog is going to make it through the next reshuffle.”
Despite the prime minister having declared Dilyn a “most excellent animal”, one source said that the couple had already grown weary of the dog before they discovered that Ms Symonds was pregnant. A particular bone of contention was the mess that he created in their apartment above No 11. “For a while there was dog shit everywhere in the flat,” the source added.
Dilyn is a regular staple of Ms Symonds’s social media feed and joined her on the general election campaign trail. He sported a “Get Brexit Done” rosette and the prime minister walked him to the polling station to cast his vote.
The dog moved from Friends of Animals Wales in Rhondda, into Downing Street last September aged 15 weeks after he was abandoned by puppy farmers. At the time, a spokesman for No 10 said: “The prime minister has always been a passionate supporter of animal welfare and believes in giving animals the best start in life.”
Ms Symonds had tweeted: “Thanks to the wonderful Eileen who rescued Dilyn after she got a tip-off that he was to be dumped by a puppy dealer because he was born with a crooked jaw. Eileen fixed his little jaw and saved his life. She is a hero.”
The couple were introduced to the centre by Marc Abraham, the television vet who has worked with Eileen Jones, the charity’s owner, whose Yorkshire terrier, Sophie, disappeared in 2003. While searching for her she became aware of the scale of puppy farming in west Wales and set up her charity.
The paper adds that the apparent upheaval created by the arrival of the puppy is coupled with Mr Johnson’s own less than scrupulous house-keeping. A source described their apartment as “like a frat house”. “There were clothes all over the place and takeaway cartons. The place was a mess.”
It is thought that Ms Symonds dislikes living in Downing Street and was the driving force behind the couple’s decision to spend the recent half-term week at Chevening, the grace-and-favour house in Kent normally occupied by the foreign secretary, last month. “She was fed up of being cooped up in a messy flat with the dog,” a friend said. Mr Johnson was criticised for staying at the country mansion rather than visiting those affected by Storm Dennis.
One would have expected the Prime Minister to have set an example of good animal ownership, not to jettison the poor animal as soon as the going got tough.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home