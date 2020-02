The UK Government hit a new low yesterday in its dealings with the European Union when it announced that it plans to abandon a crucial tool used to speed up the transfer of criminals across borders with other European countries.As the Guardian reports , acting in defiance of strong advice from senior law enforcement officials, the government said it would not be seeking to participate in the European arrest warrant (EAW) as part of the future relationship with the European Union.In a document setting out the UK’s approach to negotiations with the EU, the government said: “The agreement should instead provide for fast-track extradition arrangements, based on the EU’s surrender agreement with Norway and Iceland which came into force in 2019, but with appropriate further safeguards for individuals beyond those in the European arrest warrant.”This is the UK cutting off its nose to spite its face, the triumph of ideology over the national interest and commonsense with severe consequences for our ability to deal with terrorism and international crime:With this decision the Tories have abandoned all pretence to be the party of law and disorder. This irresponsible decision has made us less safe and handicapped our police and security services.