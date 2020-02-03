Monday, February 03, 2020
The Brexit threat to biodiversity
Of course it is all very well standing alone in splendid isolation, or taking back control as Boris Johnson likes to put it, but if we are going to do so then we need to get the basics right.
This article in the Guardian seems to indicate that the UK government is either struggling to properly replicate the regulatory regime on offer from Brussels, or (more likely) are deliberatively leaving things out to make a point. In this case it is the environment and biodiversity that will suffer, in other cases it may be business or the health and safety of UK citizens.
The paper says that hedgehogs, dragonflies and bees are among wildlife at risk due to big gaps in environmental protections following the UK’s departure from the EU because the UK faces losing regulations preventing hedgerows being cut during the nesting season and vital buffer strips from being ploughed or sprayed with pesticides.
They add that a report from the Institute of European Environmental Policy (IEEP) suggests that other regulations currently based in EU law, which safeguard ponds and protect carbon-locking bare soils from draining or blowing away, could also be lost:
The agriculture bill, set to be debated in the House of Commons on Monday, will see payment for the amount of land farmed replaced by a “public money for public goods” system whereby land managers are paid to protect wildlife, the environment and carbon storage.
While broadly welcomed by campaigners, they fear the new bill does not go far enough. As farmers lose direct payments under the common agricultural policy, critics say some EU regulations could also fall away.
These include specific protections for hedgerows, not cutting them during the breeding seasons and maintaining a buffer strip at their base to protect plants and safeguard species including yellowhammers, small mammals, pollinator insects and pond-dwelling amphibians.
As the bill stands, there are no domestic regulations to replace them, and nothing to indicate how any regulations, current and future, will be enforced, say critics.
The reports said a new system of regulation is needed. The three wildlife charities want the new Office for Environmental Protection (OEP), which replaces European oversight of environmental protections, to have powers to police and implement regulations, and all farmers to comply irrespective of whether they receive public funding.
Incompetence or a deliberate act of vandalism? You decide.
