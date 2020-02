So, taking back control, freeing ourselves from European red tape - how exactly is that going? Well, according to this article in the Guardian , a race to hire 50,000 people in the next six months to process Brexit paperwork is under way after the government confirmed they would be needed for border operations:Rod McKenzie, the managing director of policy and public affairs at the Road Haulage Association sets out the size of the mountain facing the government:As the paper points out, the number of staff needed dwarfs the 12,000 people estimated to work in the fishing industry, a sector emblematic of Brexit. Yet another fine mess Boris Johnson has got us into.