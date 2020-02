I have already blogged on the strange case of the report into Russian interference in the UK political system , which was suppressed before the General Election, presumably in case it damaged Tory election hopes and still has not been published.Now the Independent reports on further reports being suppressed by the UK Government. This particular reports are also potentially damaging as they are studies believed to show little gain from trade deals with US and Asia.The paper says that these analyses were completed as long ago as 2017 and looked into the probable impact on growth from agreements long hailed as the prize for leaving the EU. However, ministers are refusing to release them:The fact that these studies are not being published speaks volumes about a dysfunctional government trade policy and the lies we have been spun about Brexit:Isn't it time we were given all the information available to Ministers so we can make up our own minds about the efficacy of their policies?