Boris Johnson's government is out to redefine a great deal of what has previously been accepted wisdom, so why not equalities? At least he has appointed an equalities minister, even if she has a fairly loose concept of what her brief means.According to the Independent , Kemi Badenoch, the government’s newly appointed junior minister for equalities has never voted on equal gay rights or gay marriage in her three years as an MP. They say she is working on policy for women and LGBT+ people – but she has abstained on every Commons vote on the issue:No doubt we are all looking forward to seeing how this record translates into action as a Minister.