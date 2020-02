As the Independent reports , Andrew Sabisky, who suggested black people were mentally inferior, has quit his role as a contractor for No 10 following a major backlash over his past comments on eugenics, race and the enforced uptake of contraception.The paper says that the 27-year-old is understood to have been hired as part of Dominic Cummings‘ drive to recruit ”misfits and weirdos” to help shake up government:However, as Business Insider made clear only a few months ago , far from being the odd-one-out at 10 Downing Street, Mr Sabisky's views may well have been a good fit with those of the Prime Minister:It seems that the real problem is the Prime Minister, and with a record like that no wonder he is attracting aides with equally unacceptable views.