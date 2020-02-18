Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Controversial Johnson aide quits but what about the PM?
As the Independent reports, Andrew Sabisky, who suggested black people were mentally inferior, has quit his role as a contractor for No 10 following a major backlash over his past comments on eugenics, race and the enforced uptake of contraception.
The paper says that the 27-year-old is understood to have been hired as part of Dominic Cummings‘ drive to recruit ”misfits and weirdos” to help shake up government:
His departure comes after the prime minister faced intense pressure to sack Mr Sabisky over historic comments, where he:
- Called for the young to undergo compulsory contraception to prevent the creation of “a permanent underclass”
- Disparagingly compared women’s sport to the Paralympics
- Suggested that black people were more likely than whites to be “close to mental retardation”
As the row deepened, Sky News found further comments under Mr Sabisky’s name in 2014, which suggested there could be “genetic reasons” for differences between the races in intelligence and suggested this could be taken into account in immigration policy.
The post said: “There are excellent reasons to think the very real racial differences in intelligence are significantly – even mostly – genetic in origin, though the degree is of course a very serious subject of scholarly debate.”
However, as Business Insider made clear only a few months ago, far from being the odd-one-out at 10 Downing Street, Mr Sabisky's views may well have been a good fit with those of the Prime Minister:
Writing in the Telegraph in 2002, Johnson referred to a visit to Africa by the then prime minister Tony Blair.
"What a relief it must be for Blair to get out of England. It is said that the Queen has come to love the Commonwealth, partly because it supplies her with regular cheering crowds of flag-waving piccaninnies," he wrote, referring to African people as having "watermelon smiles."
Confronted about the comment during his first campaign for London Mayor, Johnson claimed that the comments had been "taken out of context."
Comparing Muslim women to 'letterboxes'
Boris Johnson was last year reported to the Equalities Commission after comparing Muslim women who wear burqas to "letter boxes" and bank robbers.
The former foreign secretary wrote in an article for the Telegraph that "it is absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes," adding that any female student who appeared at school or in a lecture "looking like a bank robber" should be asked to remove it.
It is not the first time that Johnson has pushed Islamophobic tropes.
Islamophobia is 'a natural reaction'
In 2005, Johnson wrote in the Spectator that he believed it was only "natural" for the public to be scared of Islam.
"To any non-Muslim reader of the Koran, Islamophobia — fear of Islam — seems a natural reaction, and, indeed, exactly what that text is intended to provoke," he wrote.
"Judged purely on its scripture — to say nothing of what is preached in the mosques — it is the most viciously sectarian of all religions in its heartlessness towards unbelievers."
'Islam is the problem'
In the wake of the London bombings, he also questioned the loyalty of British Muslims and insisted that the country must accept that "Islam is the problem."
"It will take a huge effort of courage and skill to win round the many thousands of British Muslims who are in a similar state of alienation, and to make them see that their faith must be compatible with British values and with loyalty to Britain," he wrote.
"That means disposing of the first taboo, and accepting that the problem is Islam. Islam is the problem." He added: "What is going on in these mosques and madrasas? When is someone going to get 18th century on Islam's medieval ass?"
It seems that the real problem is the Prime Minister, and with a record like that no wonder he is attracting aides with equally unacceptable views.
The paper says that the 27-year-old is understood to have been hired as part of Dominic Cummings‘ drive to recruit ”misfits and weirdos” to help shake up government:
His departure comes after the prime minister faced intense pressure to sack Mr Sabisky over historic comments, where he:
- Called for the young to undergo compulsory contraception to prevent the creation of “a permanent underclass”
- Disparagingly compared women’s sport to the Paralympics
- Suggested that black people were more likely than whites to be “close to mental retardation”
As the row deepened, Sky News found further comments under Mr Sabisky’s name in 2014, which suggested there could be “genetic reasons” for differences between the races in intelligence and suggested this could be taken into account in immigration policy.
The post said: “There are excellent reasons to think the very real racial differences in intelligence are significantly – even mostly – genetic in origin, though the degree is of course a very serious subject of scholarly debate.”
However, as Business Insider made clear only a few months ago, far from being the odd-one-out at 10 Downing Street, Mr Sabisky's views may well have been a good fit with those of the Prime Minister:
Writing in the Telegraph in 2002, Johnson referred to a visit to Africa by the then prime minister Tony Blair.
"What a relief it must be for Blair to get out of England. It is said that the Queen has come to love the Commonwealth, partly because it supplies her with regular cheering crowds of flag-waving piccaninnies," he wrote, referring to African people as having "watermelon smiles."
Confronted about the comment during his first campaign for London Mayor, Johnson claimed that the comments had been "taken out of context."
Comparing Muslim women to 'letterboxes'
Boris Johnson was last year reported to the Equalities Commission after comparing Muslim women who wear burqas to "letter boxes" and bank robbers.
The former foreign secretary wrote in an article for the Telegraph that "it is absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes," adding that any female student who appeared at school or in a lecture "looking like a bank robber" should be asked to remove it.
It is not the first time that Johnson has pushed Islamophobic tropes.
Islamophobia is 'a natural reaction'
In 2005, Johnson wrote in the Spectator that he believed it was only "natural" for the public to be scared of Islam.
"To any non-Muslim reader of the Koran, Islamophobia — fear of Islam — seems a natural reaction, and, indeed, exactly what that text is intended to provoke," he wrote.
"Judged purely on its scripture — to say nothing of what is preached in the mosques — it is the most viciously sectarian of all religions in its heartlessness towards unbelievers."
'Islam is the problem'
In the wake of the London bombings, he also questioned the loyalty of British Muslims and insisted that the country must accept that "Islam is the problem."
"It will take a huge effort of courage and skill to win round the many thousands of British Muslims who are in a similar state of alienation, and to make them see that their faith must be compatible with British values and with loyalty to Britain," he wrote.
"That means disposing of the first taboo, and accepting that the problem is Islam. Islam is the problem." He added: "What is going on in these mosques and madrasas? When is someone going to get 18th century on Islam's medieval ass?"
It seems that the real problem is the Prime Minister, and with a record like that no wonder he is attracting aides with equally unacceptable views.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home