There is such a thing as a gracious loser, so Michael Heseltine is absolutely right when he accuses the UK Government of seeking to “rub the noses of Remainers in their defeat”, after the prime minister announced events to commemorate the UK’s departure from the EU this coming Friday at 11pm.Downing Street have commissioned three million special 50p coins bearing the words “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations”. These will enter shops, banks and restaurants from Friday with a further seven million coming into circulation by the end of the year. Union Jack flags will also line Parliament Square and the Mall on Friday and the public will see government buildings in Whitehall lit up in red, white and blue.The government also wants to encourage, “a commemorative light display” in Downing Street in the run-up to 11pm, the hour that the UK will officially end its 47 year membership of Europe’s club of nations. While a countdown clock will be projected on to it from 10pm. Officials claim that the light display will “symbolise the strength and unity” of the four nations that make up the United Kingdom.Michael Heseltine however, takes a different view. He told the Observer Ed Davey is also right to call out these events as using public money for an inappropriate, divisive event.he said.This triumphalism is no way to pull a country together, instead it will serve to further alienate people. If Boris Johnson were seeking to be the most divisive Prime Minister since Thatcher, he could not have found a better way.