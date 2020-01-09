I am no royalist, so I am struggling to understand the reaction of certain media outlets to the decision of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to step down from royal duties and find a different life for themselves.As long as we are not paying them to shoot off to North America, I don't feel it is really any of our business what they do with their lives.There are a few tweets on this issue however, which I reproduce below, that sum up the sorry state of much of our media and those who join them in criticising the Sussex's:I very much identify with the sentiments expressed above. The incipient racism in much of the criticism of Meghan has been depressing. Good luck to them both. I really don't blame them for taking the decision they have.