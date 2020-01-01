Wednesday, January 01, 2020
More lies from Boris Johnson in New Year message
Despite pledging in his New Year message to end the “rancour and uncertainty” of 2019, and who claiming he wants to reach out to remainers, Boris Johnson continues to confound and frustrate any attempt at bringing the country together.
As the Independent reports, the Prime Minister's New Year message, issued as he was enjoying a luxury break on the Caribbean paradise of Mustique, in a reputed £40,000-a-week villa with his girlfriend Carrie Symonds, was just more of the same nonsense with which he bewitched a sizeable number of voters on 12th December.
Johnson insisted he was poised to begin cooking his “oven ready” deal for leaving the EU – a day after Brussels predicted he would be forced into yet another U-turn. He also reheated previously demolished claims that the NHS is about to enjoy “a record funding settlement”, with 40 new hospitals and 50,000 more nurses.
On Monday, Phil Hogan, the EU trade commissioner, predicted Mr Johnson will be forced to abandon his “stunt” of refusing to extend the post-Brexit transition period beyond 2020, because no trade deal will be ready.
But, in his message, the prime minister claimed: “That oven-ready deal I talked about so much during the election campaign has already had its plastic covering pierced and been placed in the microwave.
“We got down to work immediately after the election. The necessary legislation has already begun its passage through parliament and, once MPs return to Westminster, we’ll waste no time in finishing the job.”
Ministers have been forced to acknowledge that there is currently cash for six new hospitals only and that their target is to recruit 31,000 nurses – with a further 19,000 to be retained.
Similarly, the £20.5bn pledged to the NHS by 2024, in real terms, is smaller than the increase it received under Labour in the run-up to 2010.
Yet Mr Johnson said: “One our first actions will be to pass a bill enshrining in law a record funding settlement for the NHS, providing an extra £34bn a year.
“We will undertake the largest hospital building programme in living memory, delivering 40 new hospitals and 20 upgrades.
“We’ll ensure there are 50,000 more nurses, 6,000 more GPs, and 50 million more GP surgery appointments.”
As acting Liberal Democrats Leader, Ed Davey says, if the prime minister really wants to unite the country, he has to learn how to tell the truth.
