Despite pledging in his New Year message to end the “rancour and uncertainty” of 2019, and who claiming he wants to reach out to remainers, Boris Johnson continues to confound and frustrate any attempt at bringing the country together.As the Independent reports , the Prime Minister's New Year message, issued as he was enjoying a luxury break on the Caribbean paradise of Mustique, in a reputed £40,000-a-week villa with his girlfriend Carrie Symonds, was just more of the same nonsense with which he bewitched a sizeable number of voters on 12th December.Johnson insisted he was poised to begin cooking his “oven ready” deal for leaving the EU – a day after Brussels predicted he would be forced into yet another U-turn. He also reheated previously demolished claims that the NHS is about to enjoy “a record funding settlement”, with 40 new hospitals and 50,000 more nurses.As acting Liberal Democrats Leader, Ed Davey says, if the prime minister really wants to unite the country, he has to learn how to tell the truth.