Sunday, January 05, 2020
Missing in action
As Donald Trump does his damnedest to start World War Three by assassinating Iran's top general and lining up 52 additional targets, one for each for the American diplomats and citizens who were held hostage in Iran for 444 days from November 4, 1979, to January 20, 1981, the questions on every Briton's lips must be 'where is the Prime Minister?' and 'what idiot made Dominic Raab Foreign Secretary anyway?'
By far the most disturbing aspect of this whole crisis is the President's assertion on Twitter that "We have ... targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture".
Having accused Obama of targeting Iran to secure his own re-election (something the former President did not actually do), Trump has fulfilled his own prophecy, and is using a crisis he manufactured as a means to try and keep him in the White House for another four years.
In the face of such lunacy, the UK should be standing firm. But no, instead we have the Foreign Secretary backing Trump's irresponsible actions, while the Prime Minister hides away on the sun-kissed island of Mustique, drinking vodka martinis (stirred not shaken) and will not be back in work until tomorrow.
In his absence, Mark Sedwill, the cabinet secretary, has been left to chair three emergency Cobra meetings about the assassination of Qasem Soleimani. This is not leadership, it is the deliberate creation of a moral black hole to avoid upsetting Trump. Surely, we can expect better from our leaders?
