It is all over social media, and quite rightly so, the Brexit MEP attending her last committee meeting before she ceases to be a member of the European Parliament on 31 January, questioning who will represent UK interests after that date.As the Independent reports , June Mummery, one of the party's 29 representatives elected to the European Parliament last year, suggested the loss of MEPs would make it hard to hold Brussels to account.She tweeted:As the paper points out Britain will lose its MEPs, EU commissioner and seats on the EU council after Brexit – leaving it with no control over the bloc's polices or political direction. However, because of the EU's dominant position in international trade, its policies are expected to have a significant impact on the UK even after Brexit.The UK will also be directly bound to EU rules during the transition period until 2021, while Brussels has said any trade agreement will likely require some level of permanent alignment on Britain's part.The reaction was immediate:Yes, shock horror, the Brexit Party have got what they campaigned for, the UK isolated and unable to influence international rules impacting directly on our trade and economy. It is a shame they are only just waking up to that reality.