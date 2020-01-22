Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Irony by-pass for Brexit Party MEP
It is all over social media, and quite rightly so, the Brexit MEP attending her last committee meeting before she ceases to be a member of the European Parliament on 31 January, questioning who will represent UK interests after that date.
As the Independent reports, June Mummery, one of the party's 29 representatives elected to the European Parliament last year, suggested the loss of MEPs would make it hard to hold Brussels to account.
She tweeted: "The big question now is, who will be here to hold these people to account while they still control Britain’s waters, but the UK has no representation?"
As the paper points out Britain will lose its MEPs, EU commissioner and seats on the EU council after Brexit – leaving it with no control over the bloc's polices or political direction. However, because of the EU's dominant position in international trade, its policies are expected to have a significant impact on the UK even after Brexit.
The UK will also be directly bound to EU rules during the transition period until 2021, while Brussels has said any trade agreement will likely require some level of permanent alignment on Britain's part.
The reaction was immediate: If only somebody hadn’t lied and said there was no accountability, maybe people would have voted differently," said SNP MP Peter Grant.
Dr Charles Tannock, a former Conservative MEP from the party's pro-EU wing, joked: "Surely our British fish under UK sovereign control swimming in UK exclusive economic zone will respect true Brexit and stay out of EU common fisheries policy waters so all will be well?"
Lib Dem MEP Jane Brophy said: "It took a long time but finally a Brexit MEP realised what Brexit means. I fear for our country and all the people that are in for a big shock."
Labour MEP Rory Palmer added: "[I'm] thinking the Brexit Party briefing for Brexit Party MEPs on what Brexit means might need some work."
Yes, shock horror, the Brexit Party have got what they campaigned for, the UK isolated and unable to influence international rules impacting directly on our trade and economy. It is a shame they are only just waking up to that reality.
