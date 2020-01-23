Thursday, January 23, 2020
Brexit and losing control?
Anybody who thinks that Brexit will allow us 'to take back control' must have been disabused of that notion again this morning by two articles in the Independent.
The first once more gives the lie to Boris Johnson's claim that there will be no customs checks in the Irish Sea, with the EU warning of sanctions if these checks do not take place.
Stefaan De Rynck, the senior adviser to chief negotiator Michel Barnier, insisted the inspections were a joint legal agreement, as the price for Britain – but not Northern Ireland – breaking free of the single market and customs union.
The paper says that it is understood that the EU will take the UK to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) if it fails to implement the checks, with the threat of heavy fines being imposed.
They add that crucially – and to the likely fury of Tory MPs – the ECJ will retain the power to fine the UK even after the transition period ends, at the end of 2020, when Brussels rule-making is meant to be over.
And then there is the big prize for Boris Johnson's Brexit, the so-called all-conquering trade deal with the United States - but on whose terms? Already the US is flexing its muscles by making it clear that they will dictate how these negotiations will proceed, with threats that if the UK imposes a two per cent tax levy on the likes of Google and Facebook in April then they will reciprocate with a tax on UK car imports- effectively triggering a trade war.
The UK Government have not ruled out counter-measures but, ironically, because the UK will be locked into a standstill transition period until the end of 2020 – with no direct say over EU decisions – any counter-measures would probably have to come from Brussels. And without the economic power of the EU behind us after 2020, any retaliation against the US will be fairly meaningless.
Chlorine-washed chicken, anyone?
The first once more gives the lie to Boris Johnson's claim that there will be no customs checks in the Irish Sea, with the EU warning of sanctions if these checks do not take place.
Stefaan De Rynck, the senior adviser to chief negotiator Michel Barnier, insisted the inspections were a joint legal agreement, as the price for Britain – but not Northern Ireland – breaking free of the single market and customs union.
The paper says that it is understood that the EU will take the UK to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) if it fails to implement the checks, with the threat of heavy fines being imposed.
They add that crucially – and to the likely fury of Tory MPs – the ECJ will retain the power to fine the UK even after the transition period ends, at the end of 2020, when Brussels rule-making is meant to be over.
And then there is the big prize for Boris Johnson's Brexit, the so-called all-conquering trade deal with the United States - but on whose terms? Already the US is flexing its muscles by making it clear that they will dictate how these negotiations will proceed, with threats that if the UK imposes a two per cent tax levy on the likes of Google and Facebook in April then they will reciprocate with a tax on UK car imports- effectively triggering a trade war.
The UK Government have not ruled out counter-measures but, ironically, because the UK will be locked into a standstill transition period until the end of 2020 – with no direct say over EU decisions – any counter-measures would probably have to come from Brussels. And without the economic power of the EU behind us after 2020, any retaliation against the US will be fairly meaningless.
Chlorine-washed chicken, anyone?
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home