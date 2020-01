The Guardian reports that flagship BBC news shows including Newsnight, The World At One and Radio 4’s Today are to be subjected to the same cuts that have led to plans to axe Victoria Derbyshire’s BBC2 show, as part pf a drive to save about £40m in the corporation's news division:It is true that the BBC is being asked to do the impossible, including implement Tory Government cuts to free TV licences, but one has to question the priorities and the targets for cuts. Why for example is the truly dreadful and unwatchable Question Time being spared?Question Time jumped the shark some years ago and is ripe for the axe. I would rather see that programme being taken off air than Victoria Derbyshire.