The Prime Minister may claim that the Tory Party have zero tolerance for candidates and members who exhibit Islamophobic tendencies, but somebody appears to have failed to pass that message onto his ministers.As the Guardian reports , at least four ministers have gone on election campaigning trips to endorse Tory candidates facing allegations of Islamophobia since the claims against them came to light:Nick Lowles, chief executive of anti-racism charity Hope Not Hate, is absolutely right when he says:As with Labour over anti-Semitism, it seems that the Tory Party are incapable of resolving this issue and getting their own house in order.