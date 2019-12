Research by the environmental charity, Hubbub suggests that Britons’ love of novelty Christmas jumpers is helping to fuel the world’s plastic pollution crisis.The Guardian reports that Hubbub has shown that because most new sweaters contain plastic, the garment has become one of the worst examples of fast fashion, now recognised as hugely damaging to the environment.Its analysis of 108 garments on sale this year from 11 high street and online retailers – including Primark, George at Asda and Topshop/Topman – found that 95% of the jumpers were made wholly or partly of plastic materials. Twelve million jumpers are set to be snapped up this year, despite sixty five million already languishing in UK wardrobes:Personally, I do not own a Christmas jumper, nor do I intend to purchase one. However, I do have a Christmas tie, which I roll out every year.