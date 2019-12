The Guardian reports that Brexit is contributing to a serious brain drain in UK universities, after it emerged that almost 11,000 EU academics had left since the 2016 referendum.They say that these figures are based on freedom of information responses from universities, and show 10,918 left in the three years starting with the 2016-17 financial year. In 2018-19, 4,014 quit, 31% more than in 2015-16, and 40% more than in 2014-15.However, the figures are almost certain to be underestimates of the real total, because the study is based on 81 universities that responded to the requests. Universities UK, the main representative body for the higher education sector, has 136 members:These figures are deeply concerning as it is evident that Brexit is driving the UK into an intellectual cul-de-sac, with severe consequences for research and development, and future employment.