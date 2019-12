When it emerged that Boris Johnson was too frit to be interviewed by Andrew Neil, most of us expected the BBC to shrug its shoulders and move on. But no, instead they told Conservative HQ that if the Prime Minister did not do this interview, then they would bar him from the Andrew Marr show.We waited patiently for something to give and, disappointingly but predictably, it was the BBC. Using the terror attack on London Bridge as an excuse the Beeb has now backed down , allowed Johnson onto Marr, and imposed no pre-conditions whatsoever.The response of the opposition was absolutely right:The Prime Minister also declined to appear on Channel Four's debate on Climate Change, but at least that broadcaster refused to allow a substitute - a decision that is now the subject of a Tory complaint to Ofcom.We are in the middle of an election in which the main public sector broadcaster is refusing to do its duty and ensure that all parties receive equal treatment and equal scrutiny. Is it any wonder that our democracy is broken?