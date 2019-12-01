Sunday, December 01, 2019
Supine BBC rolls over for Johnson
When it emerged that Boris Johnson was too frit to be interviewed by Andrew Neil, most of us expected the BBC to shrug its shoulders and move on. But no, instead they told Conservative HQ that if the Prime Minister did not do this interview, then they would bar him from the Andrew Marr show.
We waited patiently for something to give and, disappointingly but predictably, it was the BBC. Using the terror attack on London Bridge as an excuse the Beeb has now backed down, allowed Johnson onto Marr, and imposed no pre-conditions whatsoever.
The response of the opposition was absolutely right:
Labour candidates accused the BBC of “abject surrender” in allowing Johnson to be interviewed by Marr without agreeing to the Neil interview.
Ben Bradshaw, a Labour former culture secretary and candidate in Exeter, tweeted: “This is a shameful and abject surrender by the BBC management, which will leave professional BBC journalists absolutely horrified and in despair with an organisation where morale is already at rock bottom.”
In a tweet, the Ilford North candidate Wes Streeting said: “I love the BBC and hate the regular attacks on its impartiality and the professionalism of its journalists, particularly when it has some of the very best in the business. But this decision is wrong. The BBC have been played by the Tory leader and shouldn’t dance to his tune.”
Labour had accused Johnson of avoiding Neil, insisting it had agreed to let Jeremy Corbyn appear on the programme in the belief that the prime minister was already signed up.
John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor, said: “The reason [Johnson] is doing this is because he thinks, like his Bullingdon friends, that they are above the rest of us, that they don’t need to be held to account, they don’t need to be treated like the rest of us.”
The Prime Minister also declined to appear on Channel Four's debate on Climate Change, but at least that broadcaster refused to allow a substitute - a decision that is now the subject of a Tory complaint to Ofcom.
We are in the middle of an election in which the main public sector broadcaster is refusing to do its duty and ensure that all parties receive equal treatment and equal scrutiny. Is it any wonder that our democracy is broken?
