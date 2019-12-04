Wednesday, December 04, 2019
More dirty Tory cyber tricks
The Tories have been caught out again playing fast and loose with their online campaigning. As I noted a few weeks ago, they have already doctored videos of Keir Starmer and Jess Phillips and changed the name of its Conservative campaign headquarters press office Twitter account, which is followed by nearly 76,000 users, to factcheckUK from its usual CCHQPress.
Now they have been accused of buying up a website address in the name of a Labour candidate – to tell voters to “stop Jeremy Corbyn.”
As the Independent reports, the domain name margaretbeckett.com – instead of promoting the former Labour foreign secretary, a candidate in Derby South – reads ‘Don’t Vote Labour’ and attacks her voting record.
A video of her Conservative rival, Ed Barker, carries the banner: “As the Labour candidate hasn’t set up her own website, I thought I’d do one for her.”
It seems that anything does go in this election.
